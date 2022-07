Police Arrest 29 000 Machete-Wielding Gang Members

By- At least 29 000 machete-wielding gang members have been arrested by the Police since the beginning of the year.

According to the ZRP, the arrested machete gangs terrorised villagers in mining areas.

ZRP posted on Twitter Monday:

3/3 Meanwhile, on 03/07/22, Police throughout the county arrested 135 people on operation, ‘No to Machetes Gangs’. Cumulative arrests since 01/01/22 now stand at 28 656.

