President Chamisa’s Popularity Rises

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa’s popularity is rising in the rural areas.

In a statement, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba urged all citizens to participate in the struggle for “the people’s freedom.”

See statement below:

Deep in Countryside : We are here to thank this great people for voting for the Alternative.

The Citizens Movement has introduced a new culture of thanking the Citizens but more importantly hearing from them.

We will ensure that constant feedbacks meetings are held all over the country so that every Citizen stays connected.

This is your movement- it’s the Movement of Citizens, by Citizens, for Citizens.

FakaPressure

