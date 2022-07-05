Trio Who Got Away With US$13k Nabbed

By A Correspondent- Three armed robbers who allegedly got away with US$13 000 and three vehicles in three incidents in Mvuma and Mberengwa in less than 24 hours have been arrested in Masvingo.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the arrest of Rhinos Takawira (42) of Chivi, Tinashe Marimo (22) of Murehwa and Praise Gudlanga (30) of Mutare.

He told The Chronicle that police recovered two pistols, a safe, cellphones, three stolen motor vehicles and US$1 500. He said:

A notorious armed robbery gang which came to fame after carjacking two motorists in Mvuma, in one night, have been accounted for in a smart arrest in Masvingo. The robbers’ Mvuma exploits were reported in the media on June 30.

What Transpired:

On June 28, Takawira, Marimo and Gudlanga allegedly robbed a Mvuma businessman of US$2 000 and a Honda Fit before robbing a woman of her Toyota double cab motor vehicle.

The trio allegedly then drove the vehicle to a fuel filling station in Mberengwa the following day.

They fired one shot from a pistol and robbed the filling station, getting away with a safe containing US$11 000 and a Toyota Wish motor vehicle.

They left the twin cab stolen from Mvuma at the filling station.

On June 30 around 1 PM, police officers in Masvingo saw the gang while it was in the process of abandoning the stolen Toyota Wish to board a Zupco bus.

All three were swiftly arrested and interviews that followed cracked many robbery cases committed mostly in Masvingo and Midlands Province.

They are being held in police custody in Masvingo.

Police are yet to establish the total number of cases committed by the three and values involved.

As it stands police have recovered two pistols, a safe, cellphones, three stolen motor vehicles and US$1 500.

