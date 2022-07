Passion Java Convoy Fatally Hits Pedestrian

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1208 hours along Seke Road near a Zuva Service Station when a BMW X6 vehicle which was travelling towards Chitungwiza hit a woman aged +/-20 who was trying to cross the road from West to East.

The woman died on the spot.- ZRP

