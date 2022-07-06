Zanu PF Regime Postpones Sikhala, Sithole Freedom

Spread the love

By-The High Court has deferred to Thursday the hearing of an appeal for bail by CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole.

The bail hearing was moved after the prosecution again deployed its usual delaying tactics of requesting time to file its response.

The duo is appealing against a magistrate’s decision not to grant them bail pending trial on charges of incitement to commit violence.

They were arrested for demanding justice for the gruesome murder of the late Moreblessing Ali, who was their party activist.

They were denied bail last week by Harare magistrate Mr Gibson Mandaza.

Denying the duo bail, Mr Mandaza ruled that the legislators were a threat to public security and were likely to re-offend if released on bail.

Ali was abducted outside a nightclub in Nyatsime on May 14 and her dismembered remains were discovered in a disused well at a farm in Beatrice, about 10km away from where she was taken.

The prime suspect in her murder, Pius Jamba (31), has since been arrested and was remanded in custody.

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested on June 14 charged with conspiring to engage in acts of violence to avenge the killing.

Commenting on the delays by the state to grant their senior members bail, CCC said the regime was persecuting the two.

Posted CCC on Twitter:

he regime in Harare continues to postpone the freedom of our MPs, Sikhala and Sithole after it failed to file its papers, subsequently postponing the bail hearing to Thursday 7 June 2022. The two are being persecuted for demanding justice for Moreblessing .

🟡The regime in Harare continues to postpone the freedom of our MPs, Sikhala and Sithole after it failed to file its papers, subsequently postponing the bail hearing to Thursday 7 June 2022. The two are being persecuted for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali.#FreeThemNow pic.twitter.com/hewEgoeBcm — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) July 5, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...