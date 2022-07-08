More Soldiers Promoted Ahead Of 2023 Polls

By-President Mnangagwa has promoted three Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) colonels to Brigadier-General.

Zanu PF uses top soldiers to intimidate citizens during elections.

The promotions come after Mnangagwa swore in his former deputy Kembo Mohadi’s daughter into the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on the same day, Thursday.

The three are Canisius Moyo, George Chinoingira and Samuel Mpabanga.

Conferring the new ranks to the three during an investiture ceremony at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, Commander ZNA, Lieutenant-General David Sigauke, called on the general officers to continue safeguarding the gains of the country’s hard won independence.

“You will continue to serve the nation with patriotism and loyalty as you have demonstrated over the years. This recognition should give you energy and strength to exhibit exemplary attributes as you pursue your various endeavours after service.

“I therefore encourage you to continue supporting Government programmes and His Excellency’s vision of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income society by 2030,” Lt-Gen Sigauke said. Herald

