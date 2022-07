Sikhala, Sithole Denied Bail By High Court

ZLHR

@ZLHRLawyers

JUST IN: Hon. Sikhala & Hon. Sithole will remain incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after Justice Mungwari dismissed their bail appeal after ruling that if released on bail, the two are likely to disturb public order or undermine public order or security.

