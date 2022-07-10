BREAKING: CIO Gunman Goes After UZ SRC President | FULL THREAD

By A Correspondent | The newly elected, University of Zimbabwe SRC President Allan Chipoyi has reported that he is being followed by an unnamed gunman, part of a quartet that is prowling after him.

Allan Chipoyi recently won the UZ Presidency and he represents the country’s largest student network, ZINASU, that beat the ruling party’s own formation ZICOSU on the 1st July.

Chipoyi makes this disclosure in the following thread, saying:

Fellow Zimbabweans, pray for me. I’m not safe! So here is the issue, after winning the UZ SRC Presidency on 1 July, on Saturday the following day I organized for a victory celebration party at Sheerwood Golf Club in Mabelreign.

During celebration, three unidentified men were also there and since it is a bar I never bothered.



The men started to call each and every student who was part of our celebration asking who Allan Chipoyi is. They also called me to extend their congratulatory message and I told them I don’t even know Allan Chipoyi you are talking about.

They continuously called our students but we had already told them that if anyone asks, never divulge anyone’s identify. One of the men had a gun which was on his trouser’s pocket.

I have been just called by one of the students that this Thursday, the same men were sported at the University of Zimbabwe at Students Union building where there was a ZINASU meeting. I’m sure we will conquer but just pray for me.

