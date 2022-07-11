Zim Bans Unprocessed Granite Exportation

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe has banned the exportation of unprocessed granite unless authorised by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development as part of the process to add value to Zimbabwean mineral exports.

Granite, usually black, has been exported for many years, but until very recently was exported as large blocks, almost cubical in shape, for cutting and polishing elsewhere.

Following investment into the industry, Zimbabwe has the capacity to cut and polish slabs and tiles before export, the state media reported.

