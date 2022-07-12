Did Mnangagwa Appoint An Unregistered ZEC Commissioner?

The recently appointed Commissioners of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) have continued to stir controversy with latest reports suggesting that one of them is not even a registered voter.

According to Freeman Chari, Rosewita Murutare was appointed to the Commission despite her name not appearing on the voters roll which is one of the key documents that she is expected to preside over.

“Of the 72 pple who applied for the @ZECzim commision, they decided to appoint Rosewita Murutare who was not registered to vote….” said Chari while posting on Twitter.

Social media was awash with reports that another Commissioner Abigirl Millicent Mohadi is the daughter of Zanu PF deputy president Kembo Mohadi.

Abigirl performed badly but she was selected ahead of competent persons raising doubts over the independence of ZEC ahead of next year’s elections.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu yesterday scoffed at claims that one of the newly appointed commissioners Catherine Mpofu is his daughter.

In an interview with ZimEye, Mpofu said he did not her.

