Sikhala Faces Fresh State Persecution

By-The opposition CCC has announced that the police have pressed fresh charges against its deputy chairman, Job Sikhala.

Posting on Twitter Tuesday evening, CCC said they had learnt with shock that the state had pressed fresh charges against Sikhala.

Our MP Hon Job Sikhala was taken to Law and Order Harare Central this afternoon on new charges. He’s alleged to have obstructed & defeated the course of justice.This continued harassment of CCC members must stop

🟡Update: Our MP Hon Job Sikhala was taken to Law and Order Harare Central this afternoon on new charges. He’s alleged to have obstructed & defeated the course of justice.This continued harassment of CCC members must stop. #FreeNyatsime13 pic.twitter.com/6kZL5Ivpwx — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) July 12, 2022

