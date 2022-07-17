Mnangagwa Throws Chiwenga Under The Bus

By-Zanu PF President Emerson Mnangagwa has been accused of greediness after reneging on an alleged earlier agreement with his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, to serve a single presidential term before handing over power.

Jim Kunaka, the leader of a Zanu PF group called Zanu PF Original, told NewZimbabwe on Saturday that Mnangagwa was no longer serving the party’s interests.

Kunaka also claimed that Mnangagwa had a gentleman’s agreement with Chiwenga to pass on the baton after serving one term. He said:

If they agreed with Gen Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga that he will hand over power to lead after five years, what makes him change?

He must honour his promise to Chiwenga… There is no need to go to Congress and say ‘2023 ED Pfeee’ for what?

Kunaka said the Zanu PF Lacoste faction has given birth to online activists and shadowy organisations such as Varakashi, Young Women4ED, Men BelievED, MaHwindi for ED, among others.

In 2014, Kunaka and other senior Zanu PF officials were expelled from the ruling party for fomenting factionalism.

During his time in Zanu PF, he was allegedly linked with Chipangano, a terror gang based in Mbare, Harare.

