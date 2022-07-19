Top Government Official Succumbs To Heart Attack

Spread the love

Barely 8 Months after his close friend Doug Munatsi died under suspicious circumstances, the new Harare Provincial Minister Oliver Chudawu has died.

Chidawu suffered a heart attack, reports stated on Tuesday.

Also see ZBC News report:

BREAKING: The Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs, Honourable Oliver Chidawu has died.

Senator Chidawu who was born in 1954, became the youngest mayor in the history of Harare city in 1984 at the age of 29.

He was a chartered engineer and entrepreneur, chairman of African Banking Corporation Zimbabwe, non-executive chairman of Manders Group and founder of Kuchi Group of Companies.

Senator Chidawu was also a major shareholder in Bitumen Construction and a founding shareholder and director of Heritage Investment Bank that merged with First Merchant Bank in 1997.

He sat on the board of Bindura Nickel Corporation Ltd.- ZBC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...