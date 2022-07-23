Donovan Bernard SA Deal Collapses

Zimbabwean goalkeeper Donovan Bernard’s proposed move Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM)has collapsed , amid revelations that the Motsepe Foundation Championship side changed goalposts on the player’s wages.

The Warriors goalkeeper attracted the interest of TTM and personal terms were agreed before he travelled to South Africa.

Sources close to the player say the Limpopo-based club reduced the package they had initially offered Bernard and negotiations between the two parties hit a brick wall.

The player has since travelled Zimbabwe and is back at Chicken Inn, though he will not be in Joey ‘Mafero’ Antipas’ match day squad for tomorrow’s game against Dynamos at Luveve.-Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

