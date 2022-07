Ngezi Platinum Dismiss The Undertaker

Ngezi Platinum Stars have sacked head coach Benjani Mwaruwari and his entire technical team after just 13 games in charge.

The former Manchester City striker replaced Rodwell Dhlakama in the Madamburo dugout and presided over 13 matches and won just three.

An official statement from the club will be made soon.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

