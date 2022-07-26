Top ZBC Presenter Named In Susan Mutami S*x Circle

By Staff Reporter- ZBC-TV News Presenter and Auxillia Mnangagwa ally, Vicky Mlilo has been thrown into Susan Mutami’s s*x circle.

Taking to Twitter spaces last week, Mutami said Mlilo was also in love with the Norton MP, Temba Mliswa.

Mutami has twins with Mliswa.

Vickie Mlilo also doubles as Auxilia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation Public Relations executive.

Vickie Mlilo

Susan, during her confession, said that he had slept with at least eight (8) senior Zanu PF officials, including President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Among the eight men, Mutami said include, the former CIO Minister Owen Mudha Ncube, the late Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, deputy Mines minister Polite Kambamura and Zanu PF Central Committee member Kenneth Musanhi.

Susan also mentioned Mnangagwa’s brother Patrick, JSC secretary Walter Chikwanha and one Hemmish.

She also most of these men are HIV positive.

