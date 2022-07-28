Pick-up Driver Killed By Passengers

By A Correspondent- A Harare man died after he was beaten to death following an incident of road rage along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The victim, identified as Simeon Norman, died after being ganged up on and beaten by at least 10 passengers from a pickup truck following a heated altercation.

The road rage incident and the subsequent death occurred in March 2022.

The police are only appealing for information 5 months later.

A statement released on Wednesday afternoon, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

