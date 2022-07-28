ZimEye
Alert: 3 Twin Cab vehicles inscribed "Zanu PF" were parked outside the premises of @crisiscoalition offices for the last 20 mins. Individuals inside the vehicles were trying to gain entry into the premises but eventually left just now@ZLHRLawyers @ZimEye @NewsHawksLive— Crisis [email protected] (@crisiscoalition) July 28, 2022
Alert: 3 Twin Cab vehicles inscribed "Zanu PF" were parked outside the premises of @crisiscoalition offices for the last 20 mins. Individuals inside the vehicles were trying to gain entry into the premises but eventually left just now@ZLHRLawyers @ZimEye @NewsHawksLive