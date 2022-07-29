Zanu PF Insists On CCC Susan Mutami Push

By James Gwati- Zanu PF Director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi has insisted that CCC is using Susan Mutami to attack his party leader, Emerson Mnangagwa.

Mugwadi’s claims started when Mutami took to Twitter spaces last week and said she was abused by Mnangagwa when she was a minor.

Mugwadi tweeted back, accusing her of being hired by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa to attack Mnangagwa.

That was after Mutami last week said that Mnangagwa raped her when she was a minor.

Mugwadi went on to use vulgar language insulting Chamisa and was cautioned by Norton MP Temba Mliswa, who said his behaviour showed political immaturity.

Mutami said no one was using her to speak out gainst Mnangawa abuses.

CCC has also distanced itself from any relations with Susan Mutami.

Posting on Twitter Thursday responding to Mliswa, Mugwadi said he would not withdraw his utterances.

