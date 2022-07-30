Police Open Investigations Into Chamisa Death Threats

POLICE have finally opened investigations into death threats issued by a Zanu-PF official to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

This was after human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa wrote to the police demanding an investigation into Abton Mashayanyika’s threats to Chamisa and his family.

Mashayanyika, an apostolic sect leader, made the threats while addressing a Zanu-PF rally in Mberengwa, Midlands province, early this month.

In a letter dated July 27, 2022 responding to Mtetwa’s demand, Assistant Commissioner, one Mushoriwa of the police Criminal Investigation Department said investigations into the matter had started.

“The department acknowledges receipt of your letter dated July 25, 2022 in connection with the above matter. Investigations into the matter have been instituted and you will be advised of the outcome in due course,” Mushoriwa said.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) also said it was investigating the matter.

“The ZHRC hereby confirms ongoing investigations on the matter. The Commission’s decision and or recommendations on the matter will be informed by the findings.” ZHRC deputy secretary Vengesai Eric Mukutiri said.

Mtetwa had appealed to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to encourage politics of tolerance and avoid a violent run-up to the 2023 elections.

Mashayanyika’s utterances triggered outrage amid calls for his arrest.

