End Violence, President Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has called for peace and tolerance before, during and after the 2023 polls.

Writing on Twitter, President Chamisa denounced violence, intimidation and presecution of perceived Zanu PF opponents.

“Violence is ignorance. Peace is wisdom. Quarreling is intolerance.

Fighting is arrogance. Blessed Sabbath fellow citizens! #FakaPressure #thistime #Godisinit,” President Chamisa posted on Twitter.

On Saturday Clifford Hlatywayo, CCC Diaspora Affairs Minister, posted on Twitter:

“This is the Man Zimbabwe is waiting for. He is the People’s Choice where their HOPE for a better future is. His leadership will transform lives of everyone irregardless their political inclination. A man who cares, ready to lead differently with the citizens.

FakaPressure.”

