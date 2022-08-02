Susan Mutami Responds To Mliswa’s Sunday Rants

By James Gwati- Norton MP Temba Mliswa’s former lover, Susan Mutami, said that the outspoken lawmaker was being paid to tarnish her.

Mutami said President Emerson Mnangagwa was paying Mliswa to hire people and assign them to attack her.

She was responding Mliswa’s Sunday rants on Twitter.

She Tweeted:

Citizens the father of my child Temba Mliswa who also murdered an innocent citizen apart from the minor who died whilst having a back door abortion which he engineered is on

@edmnangagwa

payroll and they are on a shopping spree of hiring people in to tarnish me bt when God…

Citizens the father of my child Temba Mliswa who also murdered an innocent citizen apart from the minor who died whilst having a back door abortion which he engineered is on @edmnangagwa payroll and they are on a shopping spree of hiring people in 🇦🇺 to tarnish me bt when God… pic.twitter.com/OlOfwlAQ1G — Susan Mutami (@mutami_susan) August 1, 2022

