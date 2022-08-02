ZimEye
"We know how to organise people. We have CIOs on the ground" boosts Christopher Mutsvangwa @crisiscoalition @CCCZimbabwe @MutasaPeter @cccmashwest pic.twitter.com/vsZS0mh79K— ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 2, 2022
