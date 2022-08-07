Quartet Nabbed Over Lion Teeth, Ivory

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced the arrest of four men after they were found in possession of ivory and lion teeth.

In a report, police said the accused were found with two elephant tasks weighing 4.28 kgs, 15 lion claws and four lion teeth from the suspects.

Reads the report:

On 03/08/22, Police in Vic Falls arrested Listed Munkuli (35), Kudakwashe Ndlovu (31), Darlington Moyo (35) and Simon Nyoni (45) for unlawful possession of raw ivory at Mhizha turn-off, Matsetsi area. Detectives recovered two elephant tasks weighing 4.28 kgs, 15 lion claws and four lion teeth from the suspects.

In another case, on 05/078/22, Police and Zimbabwe National Parks rangers acted on a tip and arrested Evidence Moyo (22) for poaching. The suspect trapped and killed a male Buffalo at a bush near the Victoria Falls dumping site. Police recovered a kitchen knife from the suspect and five wire snares set in the area surrounding the place where the carcass was found.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo arrested Sufficient Ncube (34) in connection with a robbery case which occurred at the Njube bus stop near Entumbane Complex on 03/08/22. The suspect, together with his accomplice, only known as Shelton Khumalo, allegedly attacked a complainant and stole a wallet containing US$2 500 before speeding off in a white twin cab vehicle (ACK 4110). The complainant sustained some bruises on the face.

In yet another robbery case, police in Filabusi recovered a BMW F30 vehicle on the 4th of August 2022 that had been stolen along Zvishavane Mbalabala Road, near Bekezela shops the previous day at around 2230 hours. The car was found dumped along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road near Mbalabala turn-off.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...