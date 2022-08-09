CCC Pays Tribute To Liberation War Heroes

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC’s immediate task is to finish the unfinished objectives of the liberation struggle.

This was said by CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba in a statement on Monday.

Read full statement :

We join all Zimbabweans in honouring, remembering & celebrating the women & men who with courage & determination fought for the liberation of our country. Our task is to fulfil the aspirations of our Heroes and Heroines which were to see a genuinely free, developmental, democratic & rule of law based Zimbabwe that provides opportunities for all regardless of one’s social status.

Let us finish the unfinished business of the liberation struggle.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere wrote on Facebook:

“We honour the heroes that fought to liberate us. We must ensure their sacrifice was not in vain by completing the struggle for a better Zimbabwe. Their guiding values of universal suffrage, dignity for all & freedom should inspire us to win Zimbabwe for change in 2023.”

