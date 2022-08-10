Mnangagwa Incites Public Unrest

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is inciting public unrest by tormenting CCC activists.

This was said by CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma on Tuesday.

Chuma challenged Mr Mnangagwa to release Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Sithole and CCC Nyatsime activists.

The CCC youth leader described the prolonged detention of Wiwa and party activists as unacceptable.

“The continued incarceration of our members is totally unacceptable!

By denying our cdes their freedom, Emmerson Mnangagwa is inciting public restlessness. It will not end well!

FreeJobSikhala

GodfreySithole

FreeNyatsime13,” Chuma posted on Twitter.

