Man Kills Lover For Refusing To Go Home

By A Correspondent- A Chitungwiza man allegedly killed his girlfriend following a misunderstanding at a pub.

Archford Nyikadzino (38) was denied bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, charged with murder.

He was ordered to approach the High Court for bail consideration.

Nyikadzino has been remanded in custody to August 29, pending investigations.

Circumstances are that on August 9, at around 4 am, the accused had a misunderstanding with the now deceased Jesca Gwiti, while they were drinking at Pasichigare Night Club.

Nyikadzino wanted to go home while his girlfriend was still enjoying herself at the club.

This did not go well with Nyikadzino, who dragged Gwiti from the shopping area, heading towards their place of residence.

Their dispute ended up with Nyikadzino assaulting Gwiti.

Nyikadzino then left the deceased lying unconscious alongside the road.

The deceased’s body was found the next day lying by the roadside.

