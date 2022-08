LIVE: Nelson Chamisa Reveals He’s A Trained ZDF Soldier, And VP Chiwenga Testifies

Spread the love

Chamisa says: Chiwenga knows that I grew up at Manyame Airbase… in the Airmen's Mess, in the Sergent's Mess.



I had gone for training, and was going to become an airman..



Chiwenga knows it that I am trained, that when I stand up, I am not turning backhttps://t.co/xqPD05M6qV — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 14, 2022

Chamisa says: Chiwenga knows that I grew up at Manyame Airbase… in the Airmen’s Mess, in the Sergent’s Mess.

I had gone for training, and was going to become an airman..

Chiwenga knows it that I am trained, that when I stand up, I am not turning back



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...