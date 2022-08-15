Chamisa Speaks On Susan Mutami Association

By- The opposition CCC president, Nelson Chamisa, has for the first time spoken out on Temba Mliswa ex-lover Susan Mutami’s rape claims.

Mutami last month opened a rape case against President Emerson Mnangagwa after coming out on Twitter spaces accusing the Zimbabwean leader of raping her when she was a minor.

She opened the case in Australia.

Zanu PF said Chamisa was using Mutami to tarnish Mnangagwa ahead of the next year’s elections.

Speaking at a rally in Masvingo’s Mucheke stadium Sunda Chamisa said he had nothing to do with Mutami-Mnangagwa’s sexual affairs.

He said: I hear they want to associate me with their issues, that Australian lady. I was not there when they did their things; had I peeped through, I could had developed a swollen eye.

