Chiwenga Guns-Down Union Leader

Spread the love

By-The Ministry of Health and Child Care has fired Robert Emmanuel Chiduku, the leader of the Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU).

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga doubles as the Health Minister.

He is also a retired Army General who led a coup that ousted the late President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

Chiduku, who worked as a nurse at Gweru Provincial Hospital was fired effective 15 August 2022 following a disciplinary hearing on 5 August.

He was found guilty on charges of conducting Union business during business hours on work premises without the employer’s consent.

According to a letter dated 15 August 2022 and signed by one S Jailos, Chiduku has seven days to appeal the decision. Part of the letter reads:

I refer to a Disciplinary hearing held on the 5th of August 2022 which you attended. I make further reference to a subsequent letter of findings and determination dated 14 August 2022 in respect of the same hearing.

You faced a single charge with three particulars. However, after going through the submissions and evidence, I found you not guilty on Particular I and Particular II.

I found you guilty of Particular III in terms of Section 4 (a) of Labour (National Employment Code of Conduct) Regulations.

S I 15 of 2006 “Any act of conduct or omission inconsistent with the fulfilment of your employment contract” by conducting Union business during business hours which you did within the premises of your employer without his consent.

Your conduct is a serious breach of your employment under the above-cited section as charged.

In coming up with the penalty, I took into account your submissions in mitigation on the penalty. I also took into account submission in aggravation by the Complainant only in regards to this particular charge you are found guilty.

I also took into account that your improper conduct undermines the business of your employer as he is the national provider of healthcare to the citizenry.

The nature of the violation, which to me clearly goes to the root of your employment contract, demonstrates incredible disrespect to the sanctity of your workplace and the critical business thereof.

Your conduct undermined the relationship of trust which is essential for the proper functioning of business as such it is understood that continued relationship is impossible.

On the basis of the disciplinary hearing held, I have no option but serve to order a summary dismissal with immediate effect.

Please be advised that should you be aggrieved by my decision, you may without prejudice to right of appeal, appeal as appropriate to the appeals Officer, within seven (7) days from date of receipt of this letter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...