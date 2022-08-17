Man Nabbed Hiding In Toilet After Stealing Microphones

By A Correspondent- A 20 year old man has been arrested on allegations of attempting to steal microphones from church premises.

Tafadzwa Mufundiwa was denied bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Simon Kandiyero, charged with unlawful entry.

He will be back in court today for bail ruling.

The State said on August 8, Mufundiwa unlawfully entered Zaoga Church premises in Mt Hampden, by scaling over the pre-cast wall.

When he noticed that the complainant had seen him, he hid in the church toilet.

The complainant then went to the toilet where Mufundiwa was hiding.

Mufundiwa tried to flee, but the complainant apprehended him after a long chase.

He was then handed over to the police.

When Mufundiwa was asked what he was doing in the church premises, he said he wanted the microphones.

– HMetro

