Australian Police Can Summon Mnangagwa Over Susan Mutami

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Australian courts have power to summon ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a prominent lawyer has said.

Speaking during a spaces discussion on ZimEye on Thursday, Advocate Kennedy Masiye, said Australia has extra territorial jurisdiction over the Susan Mutami case since it was opened in that country.

Mutami accuses the coup leader of raping her when she was 15 years old and a case was opened with Queensland Police against Mnangawa.

Said Masiye:

Lawyer says Mnangagwa can be summoned by Australian police over Susan Mutami https://t.co/IQ8Urhqq4J pic.twitter.com/Jl8b3OM8vx — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 18, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...