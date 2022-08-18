Bill Antonio Returns To DeMbare After Belgium Trial Stint

Bill Antonio will be available for selection for Dynamos’ Chibuku Super Cup first round clash against Whawha on Sunday.

The teenager missed the domestic action for over a month as he attended trials at Belgian top-flight club KV Mechelen.

He returned home last week after completing the assessment.

The club hasn’t revealed their position on Antonio but reports have suggested that the player passed the trial.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya expressed excitement that the youth winger is now available to help his team.

The gaffer told the Herald: “Everyone knows what Bill Antonio can do when he is available.

“We have been missing him a lot and I am very happy he is back to help the team,” said Ndiraya.

“He is a very good player and I am also sure he is keen to play a role in the Chibuku Super Cup tie against Whawha.

“Whawha are not an easy opponent at all as they showed us in the league at Ascot recently.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

