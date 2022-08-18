Release Wiwa, Nyatsime Activists, CCC Challenges Mr Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC has denounced the prolonged detention of party members by the Zanu PF regime.

CCC officials Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole and Nyatsime activists were arrested in June for condemning the brutal murder of Moreblessing Ali.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Thursday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said:

” It’s clear there’s one criminal procedure for them another for us. We get hauled in from the back door having traversed through a urine and waste infested dark corridor. They roll up from the gallery in their designer suits…

We call for the unconditional and immediate release of our members.”

