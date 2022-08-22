Man Kills Wife In Broad Daylight

A KNIFE-wielding man reportedly tracked his estranged wife who had fled their matrimonial home and stabbed her all over the body in broad daylight on Sunday on the streets of Rusape while their four-year-old son watched helplessly.

Police confirmed the death of Ms Tariro Mutumbami (22) of Mutumbami Village under Chief Marange at the hands of her husband, Taurai Nyanga (27).

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo said Ms Mutumbami secretly left her matrimonial home at Claire Compound in Odzi last week.

“She went to Rusape to look for employment at Chitowa Farm. Last week on Saturday, Nyanga phoned Ms Mutumbami and asked her whereabouts. Ms Mutumbami then directed Nyanga to Chitowa Farm,” said Insp Muzondo.

He added: “On Sunday, Nyanga travelled to Rusape and found Ms Mutumbami seated with another man whom he suspected to be her boyfriend at the corner of Silverbow Road and Mbuya Nehanda Street.

“The suspected boyfriend fled from the scene. Nyanga then dragged Ms Mutumbami for about five metres. He tripped her to the ground and sat on her back. He stabbed her several times with an Okapi knife while their minor child watched. She died on the spot,” said Insp Muzondo.

After realising that he had committed murder, Nyanga sought to run away, but onlookers gave chase and effected a citizen’s arrest. The public disarmed him before handing him over to the police.

Ms Mutumbami’s body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem. Nyanga has since appeared in court facing murder charges and was not asked to plead. He appeared before Rusape magistrate, Mr Obedience Matare who remanded him in custody to August 30.

Mr Matare advised him to apply for bail at the High Court. Prosecutor, Mr Justice Masanganise said Nyanga stabbed Ms Mutumbami several times on the head, twice on the neck, once on the left jaw, once on the right ear, once on the left arm pit and once on the forearm.

— Manica Post

