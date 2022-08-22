President Chamisa Takes Citizens Initiative To Gokwe
22 August 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa is expected to address thousands of party supporters in Gokwe on Thursday.
CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said in a brief statement on Saturday:
“Going rural!
Fellow Citizens in Gokwe.
This coming Thursday we will present the Alternative.
Be there!!!”
A CCC official said at the weekend:
” We are the alternative, nobody can stop the wave of change.
Guns and tankers cannot stop the wave of change.”