Malema Targets Limpopo Health MEC

By Jane Mlambo| The Julius Malema led Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for stiffer punishment against Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba over her address to a sick patient who was awaiting for surgery at a South African hospital.

In its statement, EFF said Ramathoba’s license as a professional doctor should be revoked while she is removed from her position as MEC for Limpopo province.

“We call on her immediate removal as MEC. Our country cannot be led, at any level, by anyone who will not respect the dignity of African people. The MEC is a direct danger to our humanity as a people and the basic requirements of a conduct of health professional. People go to hospitals to find life, not humiliation and death.

“Furthermore, we call for the revocation of her license as a professional doctor for undermining the code of ethics for medical doctors trying to enforce a dompas system in Limpopo hospitals,” EFF said.

The South African opposition party further threatened to report Ramathoba to the South African Human Rights Commission over her violent of the Zimbabwean patient’s right.

“….therefore, the EFF will report Ramathuba to the South African Human Rights Commission for what is an outright Human Rights violation of patients,” further noted EFF.

