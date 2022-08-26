Chamisa: They Blocked Me Cause They Know Country’s Now Coming Back Into Your Hands

Nelson Chamisa: We thank you all for coming here. They had blocked me from coming here, but I thank you for your love [and prayers]. They are doing this because they know that the country is now coming back, they are refusing, but when God says it, no one can refuse. So I thank you all here … let’s all come out to vote. This vote is not for someone. This vote is for highways and motorways. This vote is for streams of water supply, for massive supply of electricity, for floods of joy, for the sinews of the country. After you’ve voted, we can all now go on with our lives.

Chamisa in Gokwe Mayibuni

