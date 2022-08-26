FULL THREAD: ZACC Deletes Wadyajena Police Arrest Statement

ZACC Chair Loice Matanda Moyo

By Hon Temba Mliswa | Though now deleted this post (below) appropriately captures the challenge for @ZACConline . They remain at the mercy of the prosecutors as they can only arrest but can’t prosecute. ZACC should be given prosecuting powers so that inovhiya yega nyaya dzayo.

the deleted ZACC post

We are not concluding that Wadyajena is guilty but the due process should be adhered to, to the letter. There shouldn’t be different strokes for different folks. Already Parliament is hesitant to suspend him as Portfolio Chair. Why? That is the partiality we talk about.

He has gone around speaking and passing judgements about his arrest potentially violating his bail conditions and yet nothing is being done! We cannot have a country where some are above the law. As a party @ZANUPF_Official will suffer for this association with corrupt people.

