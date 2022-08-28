ZEC Chases Away Teachers From Polling Stations

By- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Saturday chased away teachers recruited as polling officials for the by-election in Gokwe-Kabuyuni.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe announced this on Twitter, saying that ZEC accused these teachers of supporting CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

ARUZ said:

Some teachers in Gokwe who were recruited and trained as polling officials were chased away from their polling stations last night.

The teachers claim that they are accused of supporting Nelson Chamisa and his party CCC.

These teachers do not hold posts in the party and have never campaigned for them.

However, ZEC spokesperson Jasper Mangwana dismissed the report as false saying: “This is false. We have no reports on such an incident”.

