By James Gwati- The Zambian Kwacha, one of the worst in recent years, has stabilized to become the second-performing currency in the world.

This happened only a year after Zambia’s opposition United Party for National Development leader, Hakainde Hichilema, defeated Edgar Lungu of the revolutionary Patriotic Front party and became President.

The celebrated Zambian President Hichilema announced Wednesday, that they had managed to tame inflation.

The inflation rate is under control. The Zambian Kwacha has stabilized and is getting stronger against major foreign currencies. Zambia is rising and ultimately the cost of living will be fixed.

