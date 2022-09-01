Limpopo Health MEC Attacks Mnangagwa Again

By James Gwati- Limpopo Health provincial minister Dr Phophi Ramathuba has repeated her attacks on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a fresh video, Dr Ramathuba, said Mnangagwa was just seated in Zimbabwe while the country’s health delivery system was dilapidating.

She said South Africa would treat Zimbabweans visiting their hospitals and send the bills to Mnangagwa.

Dr Ramathuba last week told a Zimbabwean patient waiting for surgery at a health institution in Limpopo that Zimbabweans were straining South Africa’s health systems.

She also said that Harare was not giving her a budget for its citizens’ health care in South Africa.

Dr Ramathuba said this in front of patients and several health workers to the embarrassment of the ailing Zimbabwean on a death bed.

