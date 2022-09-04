No Further ZEP Extension- SA Home Affairs Minister

By-South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said his government would not extend the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) beyond 30 June 2023.

On Friday, Motsoaledi announced the extension of the validity of the ZEP Visa by another six months, from 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2023.

Speaking on SABC News this weekend, Motsoaledi said ZEP holders should take advantage of the extension of the deadline to regularise their stay in South Africa. He said:

There will never be any other extension. If anybody doesn’t want to take advantage of this extension, after 30 June 2023, then that is the end of the whole exemption permit.

Motsoaledi also revealed that to date, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has received 9 000 visa waivers and 4 000 applications.

DHA said the reason for the extension is due to the low number of applications received from Zimbabweans to regularise their stay in the country.

At least 178 000 Zimbabweans are holders of the permit and those who fail to get alternative visas will have to leave South Africa.

