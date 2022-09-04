Pfumbidzai Scores Second Goal For Chippa United

Zimbabwean left back Ronald Pfumbidzai scored his second goal for Chippa United in their 2-3 loss to Golden Arrows today.

The former CAPS United defender netted first goal for the Daine Klate-coached side in their 1-1 draw with SuperSport United last month.

He reduced Chippa’s deficit today while they were trailing 1-3 in the 67th minute when he pounced on a spill by the Arrows goalkeeper and fired home.

Pfumbidzai is the only Zimbabwean player to score in the DStv Premiership so far.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

