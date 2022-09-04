Police Launch Operation Targeting Law Breaking Transporters

By A Correspondent- Police in Bulawayo have launched an operation targetting public transporters operating from undesignated points in the city.

Police say that have impounded 21 buses, 45 commuter omnibuses and 15 private cars since then.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Bulawayo Province, Inspector Abednico Ncube, told journalists on Friday that the impounded vehicles were taken to Ross Camp Police Station while the drivers were arrested. He said:

Most of the vehicles we have impounded are not registered or have outstanding fees with the city council. For them to be cleared, they will have to undergo inspection by the relevant authorities.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public and bus operators to desist from operating in undesignated areas.

He reiterated that the police shall continue with the operation until order is restored in the city.

In Bulawayo, long-distance bus crews pick up and drop passengers along Bulawayo–Harare Road, Leopold Takawira Extension opposite Centenary Park and along Bulawayo–Plumtree Road at Jonh Love Motor, among other undesignated points, thereby disrupting the smooth flow of traffic.

