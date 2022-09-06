Byo Car Thief Nabbed

By A Correspondent- A 23 year old man from Entumbane in Bulawayo suspected to be part of a duo that had gained notoriety for stealing from motor vehicles, especially those driven by women has been arrested.

Police have since recovered a number of valuables such as laptops, handbags, headphones, iPads, and cellphones at the suspect’s place of residence following the arrest.

The suspect, Panashe Chabikwa (23), has allegedly been terrorising motorists in the city centre and in the western suburbs where he would forcibly open locked cars and steal while in some cases reaching out for handbags and other valuables in cars while his partner, who is still on the run, distracts the drivers by talking to them.

The duo was using a black Honda Fit as their getaway car.

