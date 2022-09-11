Chamisa Aides Divided Over Job Sikhala Solidarity March
11 September 2022
By James Gwati- Top CCC officials are said to be divided over calls for a mass protest in solidarity with the jailed party deputy chairman, Job Sikhala
Last week Charlton Hwende, the CCC secretary general, encouraged his party members to consider holding a protest for the release of Sikhala.
Makomborero Haruzivishe, a prominent CCC activist, posted on social media highlighting that cadres were castigating Hwende for organising the march.
He said:
90% of those insulting
are those who outsourced their revolutionary duties to
When Job Sikhala was last in jail we didn’t demand NC to take action,we just acted If you disagree with Hwende just go into the street ka than insult him.