Chamisa Aides Divided Over Job Sikhala Solidarity March

By James Gwati- Top CCC officials are said to be divided over calls for a mass protest in solidarity with the jailed party deputy chairman, Job Sikhala

Last week Charlton Hwende, the CCC secretary general, encouraged his party members to consider holding a protest for the release of Sikhala.

Makomborero Haruzivishe, a prominent CCC activist, posted on social media highlighting that cadres were castigating Hwende for organising the march.

He said:

90% of those insulting ⁦

@hwendec

⁩ are those who outsourced their revolutionary duties t⁩o ⁦

@nelsonchamisa

⁩ When ⁦Job Sikhala was last in jail we didn’t demand NC to take action,we just acted If you disagree with Hwende just go into the street ka than insult him.

90% of those insulting ⁦@hwendec⁩ are those who outsourced their revolutionary duties t⁩o ⁦@nelsonchamisa⁩

When ⁦Job Sikhala was last in jail we didn’t demand NC to take action,we just acted

If you disagree with Hwende just go into the street ka than insult him. pic.twitter.com/rfLvJsedMX — Makomborero Haruzivishe (@MakomboreroH) September 11, 2022

