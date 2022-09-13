Masvingo Slay-Queen Wins Miss Zimbabwe Contest

By- A 25-year-old Masvingo girl, Charlotte Muziri, has been declared the winner of the inaugural Miss Zimbabwe Queen 2022, beating 11 other girls.

The event, which is the brainchild of former Miss Zimbabwe Tendai Bongani Hunda and fellow beauty queen Hilda Mabu was held at Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday.

For being crowned the Queen, Muziri’s winning package included a vehicle (Volkswagen Polo), a make-up kit and a Cape Town holiday ticket, NewsDay Zimbabwe reports.

Twenty-six-year-old Gina Mutemeri from Harare and Bulawayo’s Stacy Hassam (27) were crowned the first and second princesses, respectively.

The three queens satisfied the judges’ panel that comprised Miss Zimbabwe (1980) Shirley Munyanyiwa Chingoka, former Miss Universe Zimbabwe (1996) Langa Sibanda, Miss Zimbabwe 2007, Caroline Marufu, former Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Lisa Morgan.

Also, part of the judges was reigning Miss World Zimbabwe Belinda Potts, former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma while Zari Hassan was the guest judge.

Jah Prayzah, Enzo Ishall and Trevor Dongo provided entertainment at the event.

