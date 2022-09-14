Makandiwa Resumes Pro-Mnangagwa Sermons

By James Gwati-Controversial preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa has resumed his sermons praising Zanu PF.

This Sunday, Makandiwa said the Zanu PF government was a heaven blessing.

Here is what he said and posted by his followers:

During Sunday Service at UFIC Chitungwiza Basilica Prophet Makandiwa reminded the nation that Pres

@edmnangagwa

‘s govt came into existence because of prayer. God saved the Pres after food poisoning for a divine purpose and further said that Pres ED is like the biblical Cyrus

