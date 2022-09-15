European Giants Post Crucial Wins

European giants Real Madrid, AC Milan, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all registered victories but Juventus and Chelsea dropped points in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League group games.

PSG forward Lionel Messi made Champions League history by scoring for the 18th consecutive season in the competition as the French side came from behind to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored second-half goals to help the team win their second successive Group H win.

Reigning champions Real Madrid cruised to a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig, thanks to late goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio.

Valverde broke the deadlock in the 80th minute before substitute Marco Asensio sealed the points in stoppage time with an immaculate finish from Toni Kroos’ cutback.

AC Milan secured their first Champions League win this season and moved to the top of Group E after beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 at the San Siro.

Olivier Giroud netted from the spot towards the halftime before Alexis Saelemaekers and Tommaso Pobega added two strikes.

Mislav Orsic secured Dinamo’s consolation in the second period.

Erling Haaland came back to haunt his former club with a stunning acrobatic winner as Manchester City came from behind to earn a hard-fought 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium.

Graham Potter’s first game as Chelsea coach ended in a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

Benfica fought back to secure a 2-1 win at Juventus with goals from Joao Mario and David Neres in Champions League Group H.

The Italian side took a fourth-minute lead through Arkadiusz Milik but the visitors replied with goals from Joao Mario (penalty in 43rd minute) and David Neres in the second half.

FC Copenhagen held Sevilla to a scoreless draw as both sides picked up their first point from a game that showcased plenty of effort but little effective attacking football.

Ten-man Rangers suffered a 3-0 defeat to Napoli at Ibrox, where penalties proved the turning point of the game.

Champions League results:

Group A

Rangers 0-3 Napoli

Group E

AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Celtic

Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig

Group G

FC Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla

Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Group H

Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus 1-2 Benfica.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

